True grit: Extra-time Cup win up with Pride's best

KICKING ON: Western Pride footballer Jacob Minett was one of his team's best in Saturday night's FFA Cup win.

KICKING ON: Western Pride footballer Jacob Minett was one of his team's best in Saturday night's FFA Cup win. Chris Simpson

FOOTBALL: Having endured what he has during four rollercoaster seasons with Western Pride, Jacob "Bulla'' Minett had every reason to be delighted.

Battling constant injury, including serious quad muscle damage, tested Minett's resolve and Ipswich club loyalty.

That's why Pride's emotion-charged extra-time FFA Cup victory in Ipswich on Saturday night was so meaningful.

"Apart from the grand final win (in 2017), that's probably the best one I've been part of,'' Minett said after playing the entire game.

"It was a tough win.

"I've had three games back now and each week it's got harder and harder . . . 120 minutes in the midfield.

"It feels good.''

Minett was a key member of the Western Pride team that won the historic National Premier Leagues grand final three seasons ago.

But since that achievement, he's had to undergo regular rehabilitation for injuries.

His latest setback was a seven centimetre tear in his quad.

"It was diagnosed as a muscle tear and I came back too early,'' he said.

Beating the Noosa Lions at the venue where Pride won the grand final was extra special for a player who recently notched a deserved milestone.

"It took a while because of all the injuries but I'm pretty proud to get 50 (games),'' Minett, 21, said.

Western Pride goal scorer Mitch Bird makes a powerful run in his team's extra-time FFA Cup win over the Noosa Lions. Chris Simpson

On Saturday night, Pride finally broke the deadlock with seven minutes left in the second period of extra-time to go 3-2 up.

But Pride did it the hard way at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

After Pride scored first through after a super Mitch Bird run up the right side, Noosa were awarded a controversial penalty that they converted.

On top for most of the game, Pride were unable to score again until substitute Feli Sheriff smashed home a rebound following terrific work by another second half replacement Michael Morrow.

However, after employing some negative tactics being ahead, Pride conceded another equaliser on the stroke of full-time, forcing the game into 30 minutes of extra time.

During that additional play, the Pride players learnt from their late second half antics to focus on attack rather than being overly defensive.

The reward came from left back Kelton Scriggins, who received a yellow card for taking off his shirt and performing a sideline celebration after scoring his goal from a corner.

Pride then fought gamely to hold on and advance to the next stage of the national knockout competition for the first time in the club's history.

Western Pride winger Jen Louise Mbarrushayo follows his teammates thanking fans after Saturday night's FFA Cup victory over Noosa Lions. Chris Simpson

"Bulla'' was one of Pride's best in a committed performance certain to boost the Ipswich team's confidence after a frustrating few weeks being winless in the National Premier Leagues competition.

"We've been creating chances the last three weeks we've lost,'' Minett said.

"I think this week having a different competition, getting the win, I think we will keep going now.''

Minett was delighted to see Bird, Sheriff and Scriggins find the net.

"He bloody works hard Birdie so for him to score, it's always a good thing,'' Minett said.

Former Thailand professional league recruit Sheriff provided an entertaining dance after he scored.

"He's probably the character in the team,'' Minett said.

Scriggins especially deserved a goal having set up a number of promising attacking moves before extra-time.

"That (his winning goal) just capped off the night for the whole team,'' Minett said.

Western Pride can build on Saturday night's success in their next NPL clash against Moreton Bay United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Wednesday night.

State of play

FFA Cup Rd 4: Western Pride 3 (Mitch Bird, Feli Sheriff, Kelton Scriggins) def Noosa Lions 2 in extra-time.

NPL U18: Western Pride drew Moreton Bay United 2-2.