True brew - join cancer fight with steaming cuppa

Molly Green and Joan Conlan, president of Bremer River Day Club ahead of their morning tea. Cordell Richardson

CALORIES don't count at Ipswich Biggest Morning Tea fundraisers, especially when you are raising money for cancer research.

There will be plenty of goodies to munch on and steaming cups of coffee and tea at Club Services Ipswich (CSI) when the Bremer River Day Club host itsfundraiser on May 20.

Molly Green and Joan Conlan hope for a big turnout on the day to surpass last year's cash raised.

"Last year, we raised nearly $1800 and had more than 70 people attend so hopefully this year we can build on that," Mrs Green said.

"We have been doing this for about four years and it gets bigger and bigger each year.

"We want to welcome everyone to come down and make a day out of it."

Mrs Conlan said cancer affected everyone, so a cause like this was worth supporting.

"Everyone has been impacted. We all know a friend or a family member who has cancer," she said.

"It's important to support events like the Biggest Morning Tea."

The pair promised there would be games and raffles to enjoy.

Tickets are $20 each and this includes morning tea and a hot lunch.

You can buy tickets at the CSI reception or also on the day.