True blue mentor gets Eagles 20s ready to fly

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles under-20 side must turn its fortunes around when it meets Redbank Plains on Sunday.

Having capitulated in last week's 50-10 hiding at the hands of Brothers, the Eagles must regroup, refocus and relaunch.

"What is done, is done,” Goodna coach John Siaki said refusing to dwell on the failure.

Instead, Siaki has an unshakeable belief that his charges have the ability to bounce back and exact the revenge they crave after falling in the grand final to Brothers last season.

"I'm focusing on getting them over the line,” he said.

"I believe I've got the boys to do it.”

First the Eagles must overcome the Bears.

Siaki said Redbank was a worthy opponent. He said games between the sides had been hotly contested all year and his men would be tested.

"They do have strong players,” Siaki said.

"We're not taking them lightly.”

Siaki said he and assistant Vili Leanoa, and A-Grade coach Corey Kirk had been focused on developing players and instilling them with the skills to progress into the club's senior ranks.

He said the coaching team had tailored training to specific positions and players in order to get the most out of every Eagle, and the benefits had been noticeable.

"We've been teaching them as much as we can to make them betters players and better club members,” he said.

Siaki said the level of depth coming through at Goodna would undoubtedly translate into on-field success and ensure the club remained a force into the future.

"I have no doubt that these boys will become very good A-grade players,” Siaki said..

"Four already had a chance to play A-grade this year and they absolutely loved it.

"They love the extra physicality.”

A Goodna supporter to the bone, Siaki played for the club for 15 years.

He took on the under-20s role because he felt he needed to give something back to the club and the boys in the squad.

"I can't see me going anywhere else,” he said.

"I'm growing blue all over.”