Trucks, trailers, cars and bike stolen across Ipswich

A STAGGERING 14 vehicles and trailers were reported to Ipswich Police as stolen within five days.

Between September 11 and 16 sedans, an electric bicycle, motorcycle, boat trailers, a box trailer and truck were stolen.

You can view a full list of the stolen vehicles here.

Police are urging residents to secure their homes and vehicles to avoid opportunistic thefts.

Many vehicles are taken while the victims are at home.

Thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain sight within homes and vehicles.

Hiding car keys and valuables makes it difficult for offenders to steal vehicles and other property.