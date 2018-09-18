Menu
Crime

Trucks, trailers, cars and bike stolen across Ipswich

18th Sep 2018 12:49 PM

A STAGGERING 14 vehicles and trailers were reported to Ipswich Police as stolen within five days.

Between September 11 and 16 sedans, an electric bicycle, motorcycle, boat trailers, a box trailer and truck were stolen.

You can view a full list of the stolen vehicles here.

Many vehicles are taken while the victims are at home.
Police are urging residents to secure their homes and vehicles to avoid opportunistic thefts.

Thieves target keys, mobile phones and cash left in plain sight within homes and vehicles.

Hiding car keys and valuables makes it difficult for offenders to steal vehicles and other property.

