Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some members of the Deen family take stock of the trucks before they headed out on the last hay run.
Some members of the Deen family take stock of the trucks before they headed out on the last hay run.
News

The family behind massive convoy to drought ravaged town

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY say the government "isn't doing anything to help" so the Deen family have taken matters into their own hands.

Tomorrow, 25 trucks driven by members of the well-known Queensland family, will head out to Stanthorpe with hundreds of bales of hay and litres of water too.

They're already completed two runs out west - one nearly didn't happen because of the recent bushfire situation - with $100,000 worth of hay supplied by Muslim Aid Australia.

Louie Deen, the Heavy Machinery Transport transport manager, said the family had been in the trucking industry for years, working for various businesses in the region, and between them all they had 100 years' worth of experience.

"We've all come together to do this," he said.

"The government isn't doing anything to help any of the farmers, so we've been taking the hay and water out and giving it to everyone.

"We take the IBC pods of drinking water and they (the residents) just keep filling up."

 

The Deen family from Oxley trucked out hay and water to the people of Stanthorpe.
The Deen family from Oxley trucked out hay and water to the people of Stanthorpe.

The family will leave Oxley tomorrow morning and head to Stanthorpe.

After the family's last trip to Stanthorpe, Southern Downs Region mayor Tracy Dobie said the region was experiencing the worst drought on record, with 50 percent of its population living in rural houses on tanks that had run dry.

"This large donation of water has made so much difference," she told the South-West Satellite.

"As you can imagine, after three years of drought the whole community is suffering, there is no money available for businesses, retailers suffer, our schools lose families who move away and allied health providers have too few clients, making it hard for them to remain viable.

"This water is highly appreciated, it is drinking quality water that is greatly needed."

More Stories

deen family editors picks hayrun stanthorpe transport trucks
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major hurdle cleared on New Acland mine expansion

        premium_icon Major hurdle cleared on New Acland mine expansion

        Politics THE expansion of the New Acland Coal Mine has taken another step closer, after a ruling found the project did not need to return to the Land Court.

        • 1st Nov 2019 2:11 PM
        • 1 Syd_Walker
        New 20ha estate destined for affluent Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon New 20ha estate destined for affluent Ipswich suburb

        Property New 20ha estate destined for affluent Ipswich suburb

        • 1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

        premium_icon Ipswich police stations targeted in 'piggy porn' attack

        Crime DISTURBING CONTENT: The bizarre attack has left police puzzled.

        GALLERY: Redbank Plaza's trick or treat trail a big hit

        premium_icon GALLERY: Redbank Plaza's trick or treat trail a big hit

        News Both young and old enjoyed the centre's Halloween festivities