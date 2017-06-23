Trucking company to pay $300k for crushed banana trucks

A TRUCKING company has been ordered to pay close to $300,000 to replace two truck trailers filled with bananas which were destroyed in a Hatton Vale crash in 2013.

Insurance cover for Peter Cusato Transport covered farmers' costs for the value of the lost bananas but did not cover the $292,000 bill for the wrecked trailers belonging to Lyschrome Pty Ltd.

The trailers were loaded with bananas from Tully when involved in a crash with another truck and at least four cars in January 2013.

Lyschrome sued Peter Cusato Transport for $292, 000 after two of the company's maxi-cube refrigerated trailers were destroyed in the collision.

Lyschrome claims Peter Cusato Transport breached an agreement made in 2014 which set out the transport company was responsible for insuring Lyschrome's trailers while in the company's use.

Court documents reveal farmers contacted Lyschrome, which was then JAT Refrigerated Road Services, after the crash to ask when they would be paid for their bananas.

When asked about the insurance, Mr Cusato said the insurance would be paid "soon".

Mr Cusato did obtain insurance for the two trailers however breached the agreement with the Lyschrome as only third party liability was covered.

The insurer did not pay for the trailers, relying on a breach of a clause.

Mr Cusato submitted the agreement with Lyschrome was so uncertain that it did not sufficiently identify the parties' rights and obligations and should be held void.

The District Court of Queensland this month ordered the Peter Cusato Transport's insurance policy did not meet the conditions of the agreement with Lyschrome and ordered the transport company pay $292,000 for the damaged trailers.