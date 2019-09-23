Truckies warned, new breakdown pads need review

FLAWED: Shadow minister for transport Steve Minnikin (right) meets with member for Lockyer Jim McDonald and Regency Downs Truck driver Terry Dingle and his wife at the Gatton Truck Break Down area. Mr McDonald is calling for a complete redesign of the rest area.

DESPITE being opened just a week ago, an upgraded truck stop near Gatton has been labelled "unacceptable", with local politicians joining calls for it to be redone.

The Gatton Star last week spoke to truck drivers concerned about the turnaround time on a trip to Brisbane, with such a short time-restriction on the stop.

The issue took a turn on Monday when politicians met to discuss the need for vital upgrades to the Lawes facility.

Truck drivers are forced to high-tail their trips to Brisbane due to a two-hour time restraint.

The pads were upgraded to allow road trains to decouple closer to Brisbane.

The two-hour parking limit, makes the return trip to Brisbane near impossible, according to local truckies.

Both east and west-bound lanes were signposted with the parking limit a fortnight ago, following the construction upgrades.

Truck driver Terry Dingle said it was impossible for drivers to decouple, deliver to Brisbane and return to collect any additional trailers.

"I understand they've had to put a short time frame, because we don't want people banking up and unable to move," Mr Dingle said.

Concerns were also been raised about visibility at the site, with park trailers making it difficult for truckies to see oncoming traffic when exiting.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald has taken the fight for improvements and was joined by state shadow minister for transport and main roads Steve Minnikin on Monday morning at the rest stop to discuss the ongoing issues.

Mr McDonald said the facility simply was not up to scratch.

"The only solution that I can see, thinking about it really extensively... to put a proper facility in," Mr McDonald said.

"They have to have a permanent solution - this is just completely temporary, and it's unacceptable."

Mr Minnikin said the debacle showed a "distinct lack of planning" from the government.

"They need to find the money to do this properly," he said.

The Department of Main Roads responded to queries from Mr McDonald's office, and said the design of the pads had been completed with extensive consultation with the trucking industry.

Mr McDonald however questioned the response, given the outcome.

Comment was sought from the minister for transport Mark Bailey.