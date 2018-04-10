Truckie's tinnies fly in crash

A TRUCK driver has been ordered off the road for two years after crashing his rig into a ditch.

When police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Coleyville Rd, just before 11pm on October 10, 2017, they found several beer cans in the cabin.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that owner-driver Brett James Munro was subject to a court-ordered disqualification when the accident happened.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Munro was seen by an off duty police officer driving his prime-mover and as he turned into Coleyville Rd he had taken the corner too wide and lost control.

Muro unsuccessfully tried to drive the rig out, then decamped on foot.

Sgt Donnelly said four empty XXXX Gold cans were inside the truck cabin.

Munro, 38, from Mutdapilly, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by a court order; failing to provide a breath specimen to police for analysis; and failing to provide a breath specimen or blood sample for analysis.

Sgt Donnelly said Munro had been disqualified for three years by a court order and at first denied driving "and nominated a friend as being the driver".

That man later gave a statement to police that he was not involved in the accident.

Sgt Donnelly said Munro refused a breath test at 11.37pm and was detained.

Then at 12.21am he again refused and was taken to the watch-house and charged.

Magistrate Louise Shephard noted Munro's previous convictions for driving offences, saying this was his third conviction in a relatively short time.

Ms Shephard sentenced Munro to three months' jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.

He was disqualified for two years. Munro was also sentenced to 12 months' probation.