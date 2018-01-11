Menu
Truckie's story of love on Marry Me, Marry My Family

Adelaide truck driver Mark Bennett and his wife Wambui from the first episode of SBS's Marry Me, Marry My Family
Adelaide truck driver Mark Bennett and his wife Wambui from the first episode of SBS's Marry Me, Marry My Family SBS
Kate Dodd
by

HEARTS around Australia melted when Adelaide skip truck driver Mark Bennett negotiated a "goat" dowry to marry the woman of his dreams. 

Mark's journey to Kenya with his wife-to-be Wambui, who moved to Adelaide to study and stayed for love, was documented in SBS's first episode of Marry Me, Marry My Family. 

The show explores the chaotic and colourful road to intercultural weddings and follows six couples as they try to straddle the gulf cultures and the gap between their parents expectations and their own dreams. 

Mark and Wambui first met in a casino and got to talking.

"There's the standard line she's funny, she's intelligent, she's a caring person, she's fun to be around but I don't know if you can actually define that click that happens sometimes between people," Mark said. 

The episode on Tuesday night showed Mark and Wambui, along with Mark's aunt Lina and uncle Alex as his representatives, with Alex having to vouch for the groom and bargain on his behalf, travelling to visit her family in Kenya for the negotiations. 

Wambui said it wasn't about the money, but about the negotiations, which brought the two families together as one. 

Are you a truckie looking for love? Let us know by emailing kate.dodd@bigrigs.com.au or kirstin.payne@bigrigs.com.au. 

Topics:  marry me marry my family sbs

