Truckies, posties target 'high risk drivers' to cut crashes

WITH young motorists creating the biggest risk for truck drivers, an interactive trailer has been built to improve awareness and hopefully reduce crashes.

Australia Post launched a four-year partnership with the Australian Trucking Association at its under-construction Redbank parcel facility last week.

Australia Post provided $200,000 in sponsorship for the association's Volvo ATA Safety Truck.

The truck is a road safety exhibition that has been in operation since 2008, and is now being updated to specifically target 16- to 25-year-old drivers and vulnerable road users.

"The highest risk drivers around heavy vehicles are the drivers of small vehicles between the age of 16 and 25,” Australian Trucking Association CEO Ben Maguire said.

"Official estimates show that about 80 per cent of fatal multi-vehicle crashes involving trucks are not the fault of the truck driver.

"Twenty-five per cent of occupants involved in a casualty crash with a truck are aged 26 years or younger, however, this age group represents only 10 to 15 per cent of the driver population.”

The truck will travel across the country to provide an interactive and educational presentation to young drivers about the risk and operations of heavy vehicles.

Australia Post transport general manager James Dixon said safety was the company's first priority.

With 17,000 delivery vehicles on the nation's roads, Mr Dixon said the company made the investment to improve safety for drivers across the nation.

"It's giving back to our communities, to the rural and regional areas of Australia,” he said.

Last year Australia Post had 768 road injuries.

Every workday three posties were injured in motor vehicle accidents.

"This is an important partnership to help end road incidents and trauma - especially involving heavy vehicles which are a big part of our network,” Australia Post chief operating officer Bob Black said.