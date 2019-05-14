Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFETY: Australia Post Transport general manager James Dixon and Australian Trucking Association CEO Ben Maguire.
SAFETY: Australia Post Transport general manager James Dixon and Australian Trucking Association CEO Ben Maguire. Cordell Richardson
Technology

Truckies, posties target 'high risk drivers' to cut crashes

Hayden Johnson
by
14th May 2019 12:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH young motorists creating the biggest risk for truck drivers, an interactive trailer has been built to improve awareness and hopefully reduce crashes.

Australia Post launched a four-year partnership with the Australian Trucking Association at its under-construction Redbank parcel facility last week.

Australia Post provided $200,000 in sponsorship for the association's Volvo ATA Safety Truck.

The truck is a road safety exhibition that has been in operation since 2008, and is now being updated to specifically target 16- to 25-year-old drivers and vulnerable road users.

"The highest risk drivers around heavy vehicles are the drivers of small vehicles between the age of 16 and 25,” Australian Trucking Association CEO Ben Maguire said.

"Official estimates show that about 80 per cent of fatal multi-vehicle crashes involving trucks are not the fault of the truck driver.

"Twenty-five per cent of occupants involved in a casualty crash with a truck are aged 26 years or younger, however, this age group represents only 10 to 15 per cent of the driver population.”

The truck will travel across the country to provide an interactive and educational presentation to young drivers about the risk and operations of heavy vehicles.

Australia Post transport general manager James Dixon said safety was the company's first priority.

With 17,000 delivery vehicles on the nation's roads, Mr Dixon said the company made the investment to improve safety for drivers across the nation.

"It's giving back to our communities, to the rural and regional areas of Australia,” he said.

Last year Australia Post had 768 road injuries.

Every workday three posties were injured in motor vehicle accidents.

"This is an important partnership to help end road incidents and trauma - especially involving heavy vehicles which are a big part of our network,” Australia Post chief operating officer Bob Black said.

australian trucking association australia post ipswich business traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Once-in-a-lifetime journey boosts teen's confidence

    premium_icon Once-in-a-lifetime journey boosts teen's confidence

    People and Places It "really changed who I was”.

    • 14th May 2019 12:59 AM
    Hearty local brewers catch Ipswich in a can

    premium_icon Hearty local brewers catch Ipswich in a can

    Business Top selling tap beers now in a can

    • 14th May 2019 12:37 AM
    Digital storytellers bring marketing strategies to life

    premium_icon Digital storytellers bring marketing strategies to life

    Technology Video experts capture the imagination

    • 14th May 2019 12:33 AM
    Antoniolli trial: Two final witnesses give evidence

    premium_icon Antoniolli trial: Two final witnesses give evidence

    Crime "He said he was given it on the understanding it was a loan"