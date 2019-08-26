Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truckies’ moving tribute for mate killed in Truro crash

26th Aug 2019 9:05 AM

 

Dozens of semi trailers formed a convoy in Renmark on Saturday in honour of young truck driver Coen Fraser, who died in a head-on crash with another truck near Truro earlier this month.

Mr Fraser was just days from his 27th birthday when his life was tragically cut short when the semi-trailer he was driving and another semi-trailer collided on the Sturt Highway on August 8.

Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook
Truck drivers at Renmark pay tribute to Coen Fraser. Pictures: Supplied/Road Trains Australia/Facebook

 

The driver of the other truck, Brenden Giles, 64, was also killed in the crash.

The devastating smash occurred in the midst of a severe dust storm.

Mr Fraser had just started his own trucking business shortly before the smash.

He was farewelled at a funeral service attended by family and friends in his hometown of Renmark on Saturday morning.

The service was held at the St. Constantinos and Eleni Greek Orthodox Church before Mr Fraser was taken to the Renmark Lawn Cemetery for committal.

More Stories

fatality tribute truck crash truro crash

Top Stories

    Battle to keep city moving with Target400

    premium_icon Battle to keep city moving with Target400

    News Ipswich will grind to a halt unless a struggling public transport network is fixed with a transport advocacy group setting the authorities an ambitious target.

    • 26th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
    Angry woman spits, smears cop's face with blood

    premium_icon Angry woman spits, smears cop's face with blood

    Crime The ugly acts were committed over three different episodes.

    • 26th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
    Backpacks bring smiles to children entering foster care

    premium_icon Backpacks bring smiles to children entering foster care

    News Ipswich mum's mission to give something special to kids

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:45 AM
    Three teens hurt as stolen Ipswich car crashes at Annerley

    premium_icon Three teens hurt as stolen Ipswich car crashes at Annerley

    News A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:33 AM