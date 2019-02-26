Menu
Truckies message to cars: 'Please think about how you drive'

26th Feb 2019 6:00 AM

IN AN ideal world, this is how driver would go about learning to drive a car and the dangers of not thinking about trucks on the road, says truckie Paul Mackieson.

"Before giving them their licence, put them in a truck and see how they pass them and some people might understand what a truck does and what the river has to put up with," he said.

"Car drivers need to see the way they behave around them and we need more police to book people that pull out in front of us as well leave enough room to stop but someone always jumps in and that makes it a smaller space to stop."

Paul's comments came after other truckies reacted to an editorial Transport Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese wrote about calls for "action on highway safety".

Many truckies wish the government would spend money fixing "rubbish" highways they have the "privilege of driving on".

John Steuart wondered what it would be like when members of the public finally understood what drivers faced.

"How would the media and authorities handle it when it comes out that car drivers just plain and simple don't understand trucks at all?" he said.

"They wouldn't be able to get headlines around the country because of 'truck smash' that involves a car when it should read 'car causes truck crash'."

