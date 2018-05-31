Truckie's lies exposed during search of rig's cabin

A TRUCK driver who lied to Queensland Transport inspectors about not having his licence with him and then gave a bogus name and birth date had been hiding the fact he was disqualified to drive.

Truckie John Love's rig was pulled over on the Warrego Highway.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard inspectors became suspicious over his details and conducted a search of the truck cabin, quickly finding Love's licence, which was expired.

John Raymond Love, 32, from Arundel on the Gold Coast, pleaded guilty to making a false or misleading statement to a Department of Transport and Works official at Lawes on March 29, 2017.

His offence was prosecuted by a Transport legal officer who told the court that when the inspectors checked the database using the false name and birth no matches were found. The prosecutor said Love's record showed previous licence disqualifications.

At the time of the offence Love was also disqualified from holding a licence.

The prosecutor said the maximum fine for such an offence was $10,650 and the department sought a $1400 to $2000 penalty.

Magistrate Andy Cridland took into account the fact that since the date of the offence the truck driver had spent time in jail for offences.

Love confirmed he'd spent three months of a six-month sentence in jail.

"I've learnt my lesson now. I've got seven years without a licence," Love told the court. "I'm on parole for 18 months."

Mr Cridland fined Love $150 and ordered he pay $92.50 court costs.