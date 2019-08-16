Truckie struck between the eyes with tyre iron

TRUCK driver Tony McPhail used a tyre iron to bash another driver when the man stepped down from the cabin of his rig.

The injured driver had apparently been taking photos at the time.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the injuries caused were not as serious and they could have been, resulting in McPhail being freed.

Anthony 'Tony' Neville McPhail, 49, from Camira, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when armed, at Barclay St in Bundamba on October 7, 2018.

Abrasions, small cuts and bruises were listed in a doctor's report handed to the court, with the victim's written statement saying he'd been struck between the eyes with the tyre iron.

Magistrate David Shepherd asked whether there had been a disagreement between the two men.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told the court the injured driver said he had been taking photos and had started the truck up, then went to lift up the body to take more.

"Tony, another driver asks me what the f--- I'm doing," the victim said.

The driver had replied that it was none of his business.

The driver said that as he climbed down from the cabin he heard someone behind him.

"Tony was walking toward me with a tyre iron. He started to hit me with the tyre iron," the victim wrote in his statement.

Mr Shepherd said the man suffered surprisingly minor injuries given the weapon, which would suggest not a great degree of force was applied.

Mr Shepherd, however, found it to be a cowardly attack which could have had far more serious consequences.

The court heard in police facts the driver was struck on the face between his eyes and fell to the ground. He was then struck while on the ground.

Mr Shepherd noted McPhail had no previous offences for violence.

McPhail was sentenced to 12 months jail, with immediate parole.