Truckie off road after double drug drive

SEEKING HELP: Truck driver Allen David Dooley leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to drug driving. Ross Irby

A SEMI-TRAILER driver caught with methylamphetamine in his system was fired the same day after his boss found out.

Ipswich truckie Allen David Dooley was behind the wheel of a Kenworth on the Pacific Motorway south of Brisbane when he was intercepted by police on May 15.

His saliva again tested positive to a drug when he was pulled over driving in Ipswich just two months later.

Dooley, 40, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Eagleby on May 15; and drug driving at One Mile on July 25.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said Dooley was intercepted at 7.30pm on the Pacific Motorway and tested positive to having methylamphetamine in his system.

Then, on July 25, he again tested positive to driving with methylamphetamine in his system when Ipswich police intercepted him on Old Toowoomba Rd, One Mile.

Asked by Magistrate Melanie Ho if he agreed with the police's version of events, Dooley said yes.

He said was driving a Kenworth with a refrigeration trailer at the time.

Ms Ho noted Dooley was picked up on his second offence the day after his first offence was mentioned before a Beenleigh court.

"They (police) pulled me over. I lost my job that day," Dooley said in court.

"What are you doing to address the methamphetamine issue," Ms Ho asked Dooley.

"I'm seeking help. I missed an appointment last Friday," he said.

The court heard it had been the anniversary of his father's death when the offences occurred.

Dooley was fined $550 and $700, and disqualified from holding a licence for three months on the first drug driving offence, and four months for the second offence.

Ms Ho ordered the fines be sent to SPER for a repayment plan.