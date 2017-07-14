Truckie not guilty of fatal highway crash

A TRUCK driver charged over a fatal crash on the Brisbane Valley Hwy has been found not guilty.

Marc William Vietheer was charged after his empty B-Double collided with Neil Morton's Toyota Hilux at Harlin in August 2015.

Mr Norton died at the scene.

During the trial, Crown witness Heath Fea said there was "nothing he could do" to help Mr Morton.

It happened outside Mr Fea's property where he was waiting for the school bus with his children.

A jury found Mr Vietheer not guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.