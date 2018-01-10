Truckie loses runaway trailer

STUCK: A driver found his vehicle was caught between a trailer and a hard place.

STUCK: A driver found his vehicle was caught between a trailer and a hard place. NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol

A DRIVER came to a surprised stop early Wednesday morning after his trailer detached while en route.

Just after 6am police attached to the Joint Traffic Task Force and Penrith Highway Patrol, assisted by TMC Commanders and RMS Heavy Vehicle Inspectors at the site on the intersection of Mamre Road and Erskine Park Road, Erskine Park.

On arrival police were greeted by a male driver of a prime mover that had its B-Double combination detached. The driver told police he tested everything before he left and wasn't sure how the trailer detached.

The driver was issued infringement notice for 'use heavy combination trailer not coupled securely' worth $648.

Police also found a major defect with 6 issues on the prime mover, and 1 defect with 3 issues on the trailer combination combinations.

During the commotion a passing truckie stopped and assisted police with moving the combination from the road.

BAD DAY: The unattached trailer held up the roadway. NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol

In total Erskine Park Road was closed for about an hour and causing major delays on Erskine Park Road and Mamre Road.

Police thanked truck driver Graham Brown and Daughter transport who stopped to help out while officers could clear the road.

Online the good samaritan truckies were given praise for their willingness to help out.