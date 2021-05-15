Truckie loses licence after calling cops ‘chicken s***’

A truck driver’s towing licence has been suspended and he has been declared not a fit and proper person after a foul-mouthed tirade against police.

A tow truck driver who called a police officer a "chickenshit" after being caught speeding through a school zone without a seatbelt has had his licence disqualified.

NSW Fair Trading banned Sam Hannoun from holding a towing certificate for two years after an incident that took place in March last year.

Mr Hannoun of Bankstown was declared a not a fit and proper person following an altercation with NSW Police that resulted in him being charged and convicted of two indictable offences against the Crimes Act 1900.

The altercation began when Mr Hannoun was caught speeding in a school zone.

The charges included resisting an officer while in the execution of his duty and intimidating a police officer in the execution of his duty without causing actual bodily harm.

Bankstown Local Court found that Mr Hannoun made threats toward the police officer and made comments including: "You're a chickenshit and that's why I hate chickenshits" and: "If you were somewhere else mate, I'd f...ing deck you".

Mr Hannoun, who was convicted of the two charges in June last year, was sentenced to a two year conditional release order.

The NSW Fair Trading Tow Truck Division also referred the matter to its disciplinary action unit, which disqualified Mr Hannoun's towing certificate.

NSW Fair Trading executive director of investigations and enforcement Valerie Griswold said the unit frequently worked with police in cases where the community is involved.

"We want to protect consumers and if a person is undertaking a role in direct contact with the community and criminal charges are involved, we have to take action," Ms Griswold said.

"While disciplinary action is serious, it is intended to give the individual time to consider their actions and return with a new outlook and appreciation for their licence."

