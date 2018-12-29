Truckie learns that speed and driving don't mix

IPSWICH truck driver Jy Kelly learned the hard way that professional drivers must have no drugs in their system when behind the wheel of a big rig.

He had used the drug speed some days before. Jy Joseph Kelly, 42, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to having methylamphetamine in his system when in charge of a motor vehicle at Lyra on August 17.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said police found Kelly at 7.15am behind the wheel of a prime-mover that was stopped near Lyra on the New England Highway.

The engine was running, with Kelly saying he'd slept there that night and was warming up the engine. A blood sample tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Kelly told the court it had been difficult since he'd lost his job and he was still sending money back to his family in China.

"I'd taken the drug on my own free will on Saturday night. And I'd already been driving three nights," Kelly said.

"I'm ashamed to find I was driving when it was still in my system."

Magistrate David Shepherd said the certificate did show the amount to be small, and the charge did not suggest he was incapable of driving at the time.

"You weren't driving but you were about to.

"The mixture of drugs and driving heavy vehicles raises the potential but is not a feature of this charge. Nonetheless, it was in your system."

Kelly was convicted and fined $350.

His licence was disqualified for one month.