Truckie hurt, road blocked after rollover near Ipswich Mwy

A truck lost its load at the corner of Suscatand St and Ipswich Rd at at Rocklea this morning.

A truck lost its load at the corner of Suscatand St and Ipswich Rd at at Rocklea this morning. Channel 7

A TRUCK driver has been taken to hospital with head injuries following a rollover just off the Ipswich Motorway at Rocklea early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Suscatand St and Ipswich Rd at 5am after witnesses had pulled the driver from the cab.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was treated by paramedics and taken to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Rocklea: A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after a truck rollover on Suscatand Street and Ipswich Road at 5am. Report on 7 News at 6pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/XEbPZNE8Oy — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 14, 2018

It is believed the semi-trailer tipped over as it exited the Motorway.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as clean up crews work to remove the vehicle and its load of woodchips from the intersection.

There was also a rollover on Mons Rd at Forest Glen this morning.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, but all declined transport to hospital.