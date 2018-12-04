Truckie in hospital after rollover near Ipswich

A DRIVER is in hospital after a traffic crash on Silica St at Carole Park late this morning.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance says the single-vehicle truck rollover occurred at 11.56am.

The man, and sole occupant of the vehicle, managed to extricate himself from the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the crash.

He was assessed at the scene before being transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The extent of his injuries are not known but they are not thought to be life-threatening.