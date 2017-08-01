Truckie faces trial over highway cyclist death

A TRUCK driver who is charged with causing the death a cyclist on the Warrego Hwy told police he tried to steer away from the bike in the moments leading up to the impact, a court has heard.

Aaron Richard Sutton was driving a large truck that collided with Malcolm Kamp's bicycle near the Kholo exit in June 2011.

Mr Kamp died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Day one of a trial in Ipswich District Court today heard Mr Kamp was riding on the fog line on the highway when the truck hit him.

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said it was the Crown case Mr Sutton did not leave enough space when he attempted to overtake the bicycle or he did not wait for a safe time to do so.

The court heard Mr Sutton told police he "believed he started to move over but it must have been too late".

Mr Sutton pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The trial continues.