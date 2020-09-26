Truckie combats DV first hand after witnessing assault

John Siaski, founder of Siaski and Sons Removalists has been helping victims of domestic violence escape unsafe situations for ten years.

AFTER witnessing a harrowing act of domestic violence, a Collingwood Park delivery driver was so shaken up he fell into a pit of depression.

A year later, John Siaski still couldn’t shake the scene from his memory.

“I witnessed a male hitting a female right in front of me, after I had done a furniture delivery (for them),” John said.

“I was shocked really and I didn’t really know anything about domestic violence until then.”

Ten years on, he has helped hundreds escape from abusive living arrangements.

After seeing the woman punched by her partner, John, feeling powerless, asked his wife for advice.

“She told me ‘you’ve got a truck, use it’,” John said.

Hoping to start a business, John had bought a truck but, after witnessing the violence, his plan fell to the wayside.

“This lady’s face just always came back into my mind – it kept replaying over and over and over,” he said.

The advice from his wife to “use his truck” inspired John and he picked up the phone and called the woman he had delivered furniture for 12 months earlier.

“After the incident happened, I saved her number – I gave her a call a year later,” he said.

“I let her know I had a truck and could help move her out.

“Two weeks later, she texted me saying he beat her up again and kicked her and her son out of the house.”

From that day, John has been helping domestic and family abuse survivors move out of dangerous living arrangement for close to free of charge, founding Siaski and Sons Removalists.

John Siaski, founder of Siaski and Sons Removalists has been included on Queensland’s inaugural Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll.

For his efforts, John has been included on the state’s first Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Honour Roll.

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said John’s work was “selfless and generous”.

“It’s what our local community is all about – determination, resilience and the willingness to offer a helping hand to those in need, even total strangers,” Mr McCallum said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.