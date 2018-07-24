Truckie charged five years after fatal crash near Aratula

A VICTORIAN truck driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death over a crash near Aratula that killed a young mother in 2013.

The 43-year-old attended Ipswich Police Station today where he was arrested and charged by virtue of an arrest warrant.

The collision happened around 9.20pm on November 14 on the Cunningham Highway near Aratula and involved a truck and car.

Police said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman died at the scene. Her 10-month-old baby was transported to hospital for observation.

The man and sole occupant of the truck was not physically injured.

He has been bailed to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 22.