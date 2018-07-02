Menu
Crime

Truckie caught with cannabis, speed in his system

Ross Irby
by
2nd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A DRUG-taking truck driver who says he's driven five million kilometres in 35 years of professional driving, has been booted off the road for four weeks.

He was found by police to have marijuana and speed in his system.

At the time he admitted to having recently taken the drugs.

Robert Wayne Kelly, 54, from Ellengrove, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving at Goodna on February 2 with methylamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Kelly was intercepted at 8.16pm driving a white Suzuki and tested positive to the two drugs after making admissions to recent drug use.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Kelly was a professional truck driver.

Mr Boddice said Kelly was well aware that he would suffer as a consequence.

"He will be told that he will not be welcome back there (at work) for the period of his suspension," Mr Boddice said.

"He is genuinely remorseful, made full admissions and didn't try to hide it.

"He took the drug earlier that day genuinely believing he was not under any effect."

Mr Boddice said Kelly had driven trucks for 35 years and guessed he would have driven five million kilometres.

He would now face a financial burden while suspended.

Kelly had taken the matter seriously and completed the Queensland Integrated Court Referral Program.

Magistrate David Shepherd said it was not a matter of the drugs making him incapable of driving a motor vehicle but (testing positive) does indicate the potential.

"This is your livelihood. You would think that you would be more concerned," Mr Shepherd said.

He commended him for the good report about his completion of the program, said his engagement was described as excellent. He fined Kelly $450 and disqualified his licence for one month.

