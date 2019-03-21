Menu
A truck rollover and chemical spill are causing traffic chaos on the Cunningham Hwy, east and west-bound, near the Warwick Rd exit.
Breaking

ROAD CHAOS: Highway blocked, truck carrying dangerous goods

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Mar 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A B-DOUBLE carrying "dangerous goods" that rolled off the edge of the Cunningham Hwy late Wednesday night has caused road chaos.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Cunningham Hwy between Middle Rd and the Western Ipswich bypass. Only one lane of the highway is open, with controllers alternating traffic flow.

At some junctures traffic banks up more than three kilometres.

Both Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Services have urged motorists to avoid the highway and seek alternate routes.

QFES was first called to the scene about 11.45pm Wednesday night, with reports of a truck that had rolled off the highway. Firies extracted the pinned truck driver through the windscreen.

 

A male in his fifties was extricated by emergency services and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and shoulder injury.

Clean up crews were on ground all morning cleaning up 700kg of dangerous goods, including "10-20 bags" of acids, paints and food stuffs.

A QFES spokesperson said none of the chemicals or paints had entered the environment.

Traffic is at a standstill on the major thoroughfare, causing major delays. Police have urged commuters to use an alternative route.

crash cunningham highway dangerous goods traffic accident truck rollover
Ipswich Queensland Times

