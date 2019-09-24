Menu
CHUGGING: The Old Truck and Tractor Show returns this weekend.
CHUGGING: The Old Truck and Tractor Show returns this weekend. Contributed
Truck and tractor show to return to farming's salad bowl

Dominic Elsome
by
24th Sep 2019 11:14 AM
FOR the 26th time, the Gatton Showgrounds will step back in time as the Historic Commercial Vehicle Association Queensland hosts its annual Old Truck and Tractor Show.

Held this Saturday, it will attract visitors and entrants from across the local region and the state.

Organiser Ron Carrol said the day was shaping to be a great event.

"This show is shaping up to be our biggest one yet so we encourage the public to come and enjoy the day," Mr Carrol siad.

This year there is a wide variety of entries including vintage and veteran cars, trucks, tractors, machinery and stationary engines.

There is something for everyone and Mr Carrol said the association would again be holding parades, with commentary, throughout the day.

"If you have a vintage, veteran or classic vehicle of any age or make, you are invited to come along and put it on display for free," he said.

Each year the show features a particular brand of truck or tractor and this year it is Macks.

The feature has drawn a lot of interest from Mack enthusiasts from around Australia, with many driving their Macks to the show.

Entry for adults is $10 with children under 14 free. Gates open from 8am.

gatton showground ron carrol tractors vintage vehicles whats on
