Firefighters were called to the scene of a construction site accident at South Ripley on Tuesday morning, August 20.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman says a dog trailer has tipped over onto the cabin of a smaller truck on the site at Parkway Avenue in the new Providence Estate.

The accident was reported about 10.20am.

There are no reports of injuries.

One crew of firefighters was called in to ensure the scene is safe.