Truck spills load of offal on major highway

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to help clean up a truck's spilt load of offal on the Brisbane Valley Highway just outside Ipswich.

Police say the spillage was reported on the highway overpass at Ironbark about 10.30am.

There were no reports of a crash associated with the spill, which police said caused the road to become greasy and slippery and a potential hazard to other motorists.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says one crew has been called to assist.