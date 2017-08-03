Truck smashes into bridge, causing road and rail chaos

A truck stuck under the railway crossing at Sherwood Rd, Rocklea. Picture: Carlin O'Leary

COMMUTERS have been warned of delays on the roads and the rail network after a truck carrying a load of cotton reportedly collided with a rail bridge.

A member of the public reported the incident on Sherwood Rd, Rocklea to police after cotton spilled across the road about 8am.

Police have arrived on scene and diversions are in place.

The truck that crashed into a railway bridge on Muriel Ave in Rocklea. Picture: Peter Wallis

The eastbound lane of Sherwood Rd will remain closed as emergency services remove the truck from under the rail crossing.

Motorists have been asked to be mindful of delays and to not drive on the wrong side of the road to avoid the truck.

Both the Beenleigh and Gold Coast lines were suspended for a time but are now back in operation.

Translink has warned commuters to expect some delays.