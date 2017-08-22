Town set for 2km 'traffic jam' of trucks, bikes and cars

A TWO-KILOMETRE "traffic jam" featuring more than 150 trucks, bikes and cars will take to the streets of Lowood this weekend.

Now in its fourth year, the Lowood Truck Show is a popular event on the calendar and always draws a big crowd.

This Saturday's show will kick off with a street parade featuring big rigs, custom bikes and classic cars come through town, before returning to the Lowood Showgrounds at 11am.

Matt Lee and his son Tyson Lee aged 5, from Matt Lees Excavations Pty Ltd.This is a special truck show for them as Tyson has a diagnosis of autism. With that Matt Lees Excavations have come on board as major sponsor of the Lowood Truck Show this year. Contributed

The day will also feature the truck-judging competition, live bands, demonstrations, trade and market stalls as well as jumping castle and face-painting for the little ones.

The much-loved event is also a great way to raise money for charity.

Organisers Craig Severn and Rob Liston aim to raise $10,000 for Autism Queensland.

"We don't go for the big charities that get all the funds, we look at the ones that don't have as much support and do something that affects the local community," Mr Severn said.

"For Rob and myself, autism is a cause that is very close to our hearts.

"We have a lot of small schools in our region with kids with autism," Mr Severn said.

"Autism Queensland is helping them with school visits and supporting families. As a not-for-profit organisation, it is truly amazing the dedication and support they have provided to so many people over the last 50 years."

There will be lots of ways you can help the boys reach their $10,000 target.

There will be raffles and auctions from everything such as meat packs and truck packs and accessories.

There will also be live bands, demonstrations, market stalls and kids entertainment.