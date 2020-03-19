‘You won’t get another chance’: Disqualified driver warned

Disqualified driver Jonathan King was caught behind the wheel of a work truck.

Disqualified driver Jonathan King was caught behind the wheel of a work truck.

DISQUALIFIED from driving and on a suspended jail sentence, Carl King was taking a big chance when he decided to drive a small work truck.

An Ipswich court has heard police were watching and swooped on the banned driver.

King's error of judgment was this week labelled as 'stupid' by an Ipswich magistrate, and it landed King another two years off the road.

Carl Jonathan King, 39, from Boonah, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed while disqualified by court order.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said King was intercepted at 2.20pm.

A check revealed King's licence had been disqualified by court order until October 25.

"He says he was unaware and had not received any paperwork," Snr Const Shelton said.

"There was also nine days left on a suspended (jail) sentence for an unrelated offence."

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said drugs had been an issue for King and at the time of the offence he was two years and four months into the licence disqualification.

"He has done the Court Link rehabilitation program that has been of significant value to him and King remains drug free since the program," Mr Kelly said.

"He was a real estate agent for 11 years and openly admits developing drug issues later in life."

Mr Kelly said King worked as a yard manager for a transport company.

On the day of his offence he decided to drive a small truck with a load of metal on board because the usual driver had not returned.

"Why did he tell police he was not aware of his court disqualification? That's not true is it," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked

"It's not," Mr Kelly said.

Ms Sturgess said King was dealt with by a court in September 2017 for two offences of driving when a drug was in his system, and driving when his licence was suspended.

A three-year disqualification was imposed and would have expired in October 2020.

"You told police you did not know. It was clearly untrue as you were in court," Ms Sturgess said.

"You are at very real risk of a jail term Mr King if you persist in driving.

"You drove when subject to a suspended sentence so it was a very stupid decision.

"Working is not an excuse. Living in Boonah is not an excuse.

"All you have done is brought yourself a longer time off the road."

Ms Sturgess fined King $1500. His licence was disqualified for two years.

His suspended jail term was also extended by three months, in what Ms Sturgess described as "an act of leniency".

"You won't get another chance," she said.