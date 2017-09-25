38°
One injured after fuel truck incident on crossing site

Amy Lyne
by

UPDATE: A fuel truck has left the road in an incident on-site at the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Nexus has confirmed the incident happened at the construction site after emergency services were called to a truck rollover at 12.30pm.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have responded," the spokesperson said. 

"No environmental impacts have occurred as a result of the incident.

"Nexus is fully committed to safety and will continue to work with our work force, sub-contractors and relevant authorities to achieve high standards on this project."

One man was taken in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital with minor head injuries. 

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is now investigating the incident. 

EARLIER: One person has been injured after a truck rolled at a Toowoomba Second Range Crossing work site.

Emergency services were called to the site, near the intersection of Morleys and Wallens Rd at Ballard, about 12.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were two crews on scene.

A truck has rolled at the site of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
A truck has rolled at the site of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing. 7 Local News

She said there did not appear to be any fuel leaks.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

She said the man had a head injury that appeared to be reasonably minor.

He was taken in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital. 

Toowoomba Chronicle
