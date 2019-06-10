Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rolled over on the Warrego Highway just after 5am.
The truck rolled over on the Warrego Highway just after 5am. Toowoomba 4350tv/Facebook
Breaking

Delays as truck rolls, cars crash, on Warrego Highway

Tobi Loftus
by
10th Jun 2019 7:49 AM

TWO lanes on the Warrego Highway are closed this morning after a truck rolled  and two cars crashed on the major road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident occurred on the Glenore Grove section of the highway, just east of Gatton, just after 5am.

"It closed a couple of lanes," the spokesman said. 

"But traffic is moving again."

Delays are still expected on the eastbound lanes of the highway, with the lanes still closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the grassed section beside the highway. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said three uninjured patients from the three separate vehicles were assessed by paramedics.

"No transport was required following (the crash)," the spokesman said. 

gatton traffic queensland police toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Plans for $620m mega-jail revealed

    premium_icon Plans for $620m mega-jail revealed

    Crime The State Government says it will create hundreds of jobs building and operating a new 1000-bed mens’ prison, as it moves to address overcrowding.

    Flash the tartan at Gathering celebrates multiple cultures

    premium_icon Flash the tartan at Gathering celebrates multiple cultures

    People and Places Immerse yourself in Celtic culture.

    Cup runs over with fashion

    premium_icon Cup runs over with fashion

    Fashion & Beauty Cup runs over with fashion

    • 10th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

    premium_icon Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

    Crime The disqualified driver is not even 24 years old.

    • 10th Jun 2019 9:30 AM