Driver injured in rollover on Granard Road

Kirstin Payne
| 21st Aug 2017 10:31 AM
DRIVER INJURED: The rollover occurred just after the overpass.
DRIVER INJURED: The rollover occurred just after the overpass. Photo shared on Qld Trucking page by M Reditt.

A DRIVER is in serious condition after their refrigerated truck rolled on Granard Road, Rocklea just off the Ipswich Motorway. 

Police were notified of the incident at 9:45 am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated the driver at the scene after the Fire and Emergency service worked to remove the individual from the vehicle.   

The driver reportedly in a serious condition is being transported to the Princess Alexandra hospital. 

The heavy vehicle remains across the east bound lane while heavy haulage works to clear the scene. 

The eastbound lane is expected to remain closed for some time until cleared. 

Topics:  rollover traffic