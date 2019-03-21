Menu
Traffic chaos on the Cunningham Hwy.
Truck down an embankment, causing major delays

Navarone Farrell
21st Mar 2019 6:28 AM

A SINGLE vehicle rollover is causing traffic delays on the Cunningham Hwy this morning.

Traffic is at a standstill on the major thoroughfare, causing major delays. Police have urged commuters to use an alternative route.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics attended a single truck rollover on the Cunningham Hwy near Champions Way at Purga, which occurred at 11.50pm.

The truck went through a roadside barrier and rolled on an embankment.

A male in his fifties was extricated by emergency services and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration and shoulder injury.

cunningham hwy cunningham hwy crash traffic traffic accident truck rollover
Ipswich Queensland Times

