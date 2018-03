The scene of the crash on the Flinders Highway.

THE Flinders Highway has been blocked west of Townsville after a truck carrying three containers crashed west of Townsville.

Two trailers fell into a ditch as the truck crashed.

The driver was reportedly not injured.

Two passers-by directed traffic at the scene, a witness told The Bulletin.

The truck was carrying dirt.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics attended the scene.

The crash took place before 10am today.