Emergency Services have responded to a crash on Redbank Plains Rd.

PARAMEDICS were called to Bellbird Park in the early hours of this morning for a vehicle and car crash.

The truck had rolled as a result of the crash, on Redbank Plains Rd, at 2.56am.

One patient, a male in his teens, was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital with no obvious injuries.