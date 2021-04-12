Truck noise, drinking triggers violent temper outburst

Darren Cavanagh leaves court after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Darren Cavanagh leaves court after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

IRATE over a truck driving past his rural home, Darren Cavanagh gave the driver a rude gesture and yelled abuse.

When the driver stopped to see what the problem was, he was struck in the face.

Cavanagh went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on Monday, blaming his drinking for the violent outburst.

His lawyer revealed there had been some ill feeling between him and the truck driver for seven years.

Darren Lee Cavanagh, 53, from Wanora, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on December 18 last year.



Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the incident happened at 1.45pm on Wanora Road.

The driver saw Cavanagh beside the road giving obscene hand gestures and yelling “f**k off”.

“He stopped his truck and stepped out to ask what his problem was,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Darren Cavanagh leaves court after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Cavanagh was said to have responded: “Your f**king trucks wake me up all the time”.

Sgt Caldwell said Cavanagh threw punches at the driver, landing one in the man’s right eye and cheek causing pain, bruising and swelling.

The driver left in his truck.

Defence lawyer Mickaela Brown said Cavanagh was a furniture removalist now on a disability pension due to a back injury.

He had issues with alcohol since starting to drink when aged 12.

“He instructs he is an alcoholic who unfortunately relapsed,” Ms Brown said.

“Had been drinking for a week beforehand.

“He instructs there has been a strong grudge between them for seven years and alcohol allowed his emotions to get the better of him.

“He has not had a drink since that day.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Cavanagh had no criminal convictions since 1994.

“If you had a beef regarding the noise he made there are other ways to deal with that,” she said.

“I’m told you were misusing alcohol at the time.”

Cavenagh was fined $1000. No conviction was recorded.