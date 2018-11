POLICE are on the scene of a crash involving a truck and a parked car at West Ipswich this afternoon, which has blocked one lane of a major road.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Brisbane St and Hooper St about 12.45pm.

A QAS spokesman said it was believed the truck had left the scene, and there were no occupants in the parked vehicle, leaving no patients to treat.

Police are conducting traffic control in the area.