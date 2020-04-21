Truck on fire on Warrego Highway

There are reports there is a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway.

There are reports there is a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway. Alistair Brightman

IN your morning update, there are unconfirmed reports there is a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

It is believed that one lane is currently blocked, but it is unknown if it is inbound or outbound.

More to come on this as news comes to hand from emergency services.

Meanwhile in Goodna last night, paramedics responded to reports of a house fire. No patients required treatment or transport.

Another cool morning in Ipswich today, with the temperature hovering around ten degrees after the previous night dropped to just 7 degrees, the first time we've seen single figures this year.

It will remain mostly sunny with a top of 29 degrees, and will stay that way for at least the next week with no rain on the horizon.