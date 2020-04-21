Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are reports there is a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway.
There are reports there is a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway. Alistair Brightman
News

Truck on fire on Warrego Highway

Darren Hallesy
by
21st Apr 2020 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN your morning update, there are unconfirmed reports there is a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

It is believed that one lane is currently blocked, but it is unknown if it is inbound or outbound.

More to come on this as news comes to hand from emergency services.  

Meanwhile in Goodna last night, paramedics responded to reports of a house fire. No patients required treatment or transport.

Another cool morning in Ipswich today, with the temperature hovering around ten degrees after the previous night dropped to just 7 degrees, the first time we've seen single figures this year. 

It will remain mostly sunny with a top of 29 degrees, and will stay that way for at least the next week with no rain on the horizon. 

fire truck warrego highway warrego highway accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Call us from the carpark’: Vet surgeries’ safe practices

        premium_icon ‘Call us from the carpark’: Vet surgeries’ safe practices

        Business Vets have implemented new distancing measures to minimise contact between staff and pet owners.

        Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        premium_icon Scramble to prevent repeat of homeschool fail

        Education Education Queensland works to prevent homeschool crash repeat

        Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        premium_icon Regional centres’ plea as airline collapses

        Business Regional, tourism bosses alarmed by Virgin collapse

        Woman tasered, forced into car boot in home invasion

        premium_icon Woman tasered, forced into car boot in home invasion

        News Couple faces sentence after admitting to terrifying attack on woman