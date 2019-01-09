Truckie ordered off roads for nine months

A TRUCK driver will spend the next nine months off the roads after he pleaded guilty to drug driving in court today.

Interstate driver Grant William Riddock, 35, of Brassall appeared before the Ipswich Magistrates court this morning.

At 7pm on June 18 of last year, police intercepted a road train being driven by Riddock in Longreach.

An illicit substance was found in his system after tests were conducted by police.

Riddock told the court he had consumed the drug a couple of nights prior and believed it to have passed through his system.

He has a history of drug driving and on a previous occasion said his drink had been spiked and he only got behind the wheel when he thought it was no longer in his system.

He admitted he had a serious drug problem in the past but was working hard to rehabilitate.

Riddock was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for the next nine months.