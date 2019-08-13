Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Truck driver killed in fiery roll over identified

Dominic Elsome
by
13th Aug 2019 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a 71-year-old man tragically killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway yesterday.

Don Coleman was the owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, and regularly sponsored events at the Toogoolawah Golf Club.

He was driving a truck moving grain when it rolled, then caught alight on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Yimbun, north of Toogoolawah, just before 3pm. 

Police have since confirmed Mr Coleman was found dead at the scene.

The Brisbane Valley Highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but has reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash is the latest in a horror run on the region's roads.

Gatton father Shaun Reina was tragically killed when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident at Gatton on his way home from work.

Less than two week earlier, fellow motorcyclist Brett Ritchie was killed when the motorcycle riding collided with ute at Regency Downs.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash fatal crash toogoolawah truck yimbun
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police Minister expresses dismay over sentence

    premium_icon Police Minister expresses dismay over sentence

    Crime A review on the basis an 18 month jail term was 'manifestly inadequate' are being investigated.

    • 13th Aug 2019 2:54 PM
    Building in CBD redevelopment hailed as shining example

    premium_icon Building in CBD redevelopment hailed as shining example

    Council News The building will have a 5-star Green Star rating

    Qld Builders warned of tough year ahead

    premium_icon Qld Builders warned of tough year ahead

    Business Peak construction group says industry in freefall

    Researchers on mission to remove barriers for blind students

    premium_icon Researchers on mission to remove barriers for blind students

    News The majority of kids with vision impairment attend mainstream school