A truck driver who had an “enormous amount” of ice posted from the US to his home has been jailed for his artless crime.
Truck driver jailed over ‘enormous’ importation

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
4th Mar 2021 2:28 PM
A Logan truck driver will spend one year behind bars after he imported an "enormous" amount of drugs he bought online from the US and had the package shipped to his Queensland address in a jigsaw box.

Australian Border Force authorities intercepted the package en route from the United States and found almost 300g of methamphetamine hidden in a jigsaw puzzle box on July 4, 2019, a Supreme Court heard.

The package was addressed to Maxwell Nooyen, 38, and when Queensland Police executed a search warrant at the truck driver's Slacks Creek house two weeks later, they found the package along with small amounts of marijuana and methylamphetamine.

Maxwell Nooyen pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine. Picture: Facebook
Nooyen appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine and two counts of drug possession.

The court heard that after he was arrested, Nooyen told police he had bought the drugs online for $3000 and planned to "ration out" the drugs for his own use, and sell some to friends.

The court heard that the street value of 1kg of methamphetamine was up to $132,000, according to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission 2018-2019 illicit drug data report.

Based on that estimate, Nooyen's package could have fetched up to $40,000.

Barrister Sophie Harburg told the court that Nooyen had a drug addiction, but no criminal history for drug offending, and had cut ties with drug associates since his arrest in July 2019.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson said while it was an enormous amount of drugs, the operation was "completely non-sophisticated".

"It was addressed to you, yourself, at your home address and you personally signed the parcel on receipt," Justice Wilson said.

Nooyen was sentenced to 3.5 years' jail and will be eligible for parole after serving 12 months.

