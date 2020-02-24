Menu
Truck driver jailed for 'dangerous' move on busy highway

24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM

 

A truck driver has copped six months in prison after driving the wrong way down a highway exit and turning into oncoming traffic.

The driver was captured on CCTV driving in the wrong direction down an exit road on the M6 in Staffordshire in the UK, during peak hour on January 21. As the truck made their way down the exit road towards the busy highway, other cars rushed by them as they exited the highway, narrowly escaping colliding with the truck.

Staffordshire Police shared CCTV footage of the incident, announcing the driver had been sent to jail for the act.

"Imagine this on your morning commute," Staffordshire Police said in a tweet.

"The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month. Thankfully, no one was injured."

Commenters were outraged, calling the driver a "maniac" for attempting the dangerous u-turn on the busy road.

"How does someone even get a driving license if they don't know which side of the road to drive," one person asked.

"It's a DISGRACE the ban should have been LIFE," another said.

"I hope he is never again allowed to be in charge of an (large goods vehicle) - absolute maniac," another said."

