Truck driver did meth, weed before swerving on motorway

An Ipswich driver has lost his licence for nine months and been fined $1050 after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of a drug.

A ROADSIDE alcohol breath test result failed to explain an Ipswich father’s driving, after his truck was spotted swerving through Goodna.

An Ipswich court heard at least two drivers reported a removalist truck with its hazards lights on, crawling at 40kmh in a 100 zone on the Ipswich Motorway on April 4.

The driver, Justin Wayne Adams, appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court, charged with driving while under the influence of a drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were tipped off to the removalist truck driving eastbound on the Ipswich Motorway, about 9.20pm.

“(Witnesses) reported a removalist truck swerving all over the road, crossing three lanes,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“10 minutes later, police located the truck at Gailes … being followed by two other motorists with their hazard lights on.”

The court heard police pulled the truck over, found Adams in the driver’s seat and breath tested him for alcohol.

Although it returned a positive result, the reading fell within the legal range.

“He was very unsteady on his feet and struggled to stand up on his own,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He was slurring his speech and had extremely bloodshot eyes.

“Police formed the opinion the defendant was under the influence of a drug.”



Sgt Caldwell said officers spoke with Adams, who said he had been driving from Yamanto and had collided with a lamp post.

“The truck was in ‘limp’ mode, which was why he was driving so slowly,” he said.

Adams was taken to the police station for drug testing but, at the time of his court appearance, a certificate had yet to be produced stating results.

He told the court he was willing to admit he had taken meth and marijuana prior to driving.

Adams pleaded guilty to the charge and told Magistrate Andy Cridland he was sorry.

“At the end of the day, what I did was wrong and I accept every part of it,” Adams said.

“I wasn’t swerving across three lanes, I was moving to let the traffic behind me go past.”



Mr Cridland told Adams his charge was more serious than a drug driving charge.

“That is treated as a low level drink driving charge but this is the equivalent of a major drink driving charge,” Mr Cridland said.



He was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

