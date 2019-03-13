Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene of a fatal car crash, west of Cloncurry, shortly before 5pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 where one driver died and the other taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
News

Truck driver dead after highway collision

13th Mar 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has died after colliding with a ute on a highway west of Cloncurry.

Queensland Police said initial investigations suggested that a road train and a ute collided on the Barkly Highway about 40km west of Cloncurry at 4.50pm Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man and driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the ute, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Mount Isa Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

The Mount Isa-based helicopter flew the injured man in a stable condition to Mt Isa Hospital where he was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

Show More
collision highway cloncurry traffic accident truck driver

Top Stories

    'It's an insult': Greens hit out at state's Deebing stance

    premium_icon 'It's an insult': Greens hit out at state's Deebing stance

    Politics Federal Greens Leader Richard Di Natale joined Queensland Senator Larissa Waters on a tour of the mission site.

    • 13th Mar 2019 7:00 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Major shake-up at sports club with sale talks

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Major shake-up at sports club with sale talks

    Council News Plans to buy land from Ipswich council.

    'We weren't poor, we just weren't as good'

    premium_icon 'We weren't poor, we just weren't as good'

    Sport Hornets come up short in final match.