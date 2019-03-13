Truck driver dead after highway collision
A TRUCK driver has died after colliding with a ute on a highway west of Cloncurry.
Queensland Police said initial investigations suggested that a road train and a ute collided on the Barkly Highway about 40km west of Cloncurry at 4.50pm Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man and driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the ute, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Mount Isa Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
The Mount Isa-based helicopter flew the injured man in a stable condition to Mt Isa Hospital where he was treated for suspected spinal injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.