Truck driver dad risked licence for takeaway run

A DAD busted driving when his licence was disqualified later explained he was getting takeaway food for his hungry daughter.

Faitotoa Pati-Nanai, was home on dad-duties while his wife worked and decided to drive after discovering there was no food in the house, an Ipswich court heard this week.

Pati-Nanai initially gave police a false name, but the 27-year-old tree removalist promptly came clean with police officers and provided his correct details.

In sentencing, an Ipswich magistrate told the dad there were plenty of alternatives to hopping into the car to drive for food.

Faitotoa Pati-Nanai, 27, from Inala, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by a court order in Redbank Plains on Saturday, March 21; and contravening a police direction to state his true identification details.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted him driving at 3pm.

He gave false details before telling officers his correct name, Sgt Dick said.

Pati-Nanai’s defence lawyer told the court his client panicked before providing false details.

“He was looking after his three-year-old daughter and she wanted food,” the lawyer said.

“He panicked, gave police the wrong details. His conduct has put his family in a difficult position.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she noted that he was a truck driver by trade and had now made his life more difficult with a two-year licence disqualification.

“You made a very foolish decision here. You would have got your licence back on May 14 if you hadn’t driven,” she said.

“There is no excuse illegally driving to get takeaway. There are other options like Uber eats.

“You were on a six-month court disqualification for driving when demerit point suspended.

“You have disregarded the importance of your licence. Threw it away with an accumulation of too many demerit points then you drove.

“You will end up with a prison term if you drive disqualified.

“You must remind yourself every day that you cannot drive, not for work, and not do errands.

“You will be no use to your family if you are locked up.”

Ms Sturges convicted and fined Pati-Nanai $800 and disqualified his licence for another two years.