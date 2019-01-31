Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Mother-of-two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe
News

Truck driver charged over fatal crash faces court

Jasmine Minhas
by
31st Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of a tipper truck that collided with two vehicles killing mother-of-two Stacey Webb has appeared in court accused of dangerous and negligent driving.

Police allege Woolgoolga man James Lawry, aged 70, was driving south on Solitary Islands Way at Sandy Beach when the truck crashed into a Ford Ranger and Mrs Webb's sedan on the morning of May 29 last year.

Three passengers of the Ford Ranger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mrs Webb, 43, tragically lost her life.

Lawry has since had his driver's license suspended.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday and was given conditional bail.

He will appear in court again on February 12 where he will enter a plea.

More Stories

car crash coffs harbour local court sandy beach solitary islands way truck accident woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'Proceeds of crime' properties help create record rate debt

    premium_icon 'Proceeds of crime' properties help create record rate debt

    Council News The rates owed by residents to the council has reached staggering highs, partly due to four stubborn homes.

    Hey PM, why isn't Ipswich part of your fair dinkum fight?

    premium_icon Hey PM, why isn't Ipswich part of your fair dinkum fight?

    Opinion Can you remember the last time a prime minister visited our region?

    Feud boils over at trots as farrier knocks out horse trainer

    premium_icon Feud boils over at trots as farrier knocks out horse trainer

    Crime He was knocked out with two punches to the face

    Aloha, Ipswich!

    premium_icon Aloha, Ipswich!

    eXtra Super 8s gets another colourful revamp in year four.