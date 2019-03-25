Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 9:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

    premium_icon Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

    News A two-year-old from the Lockyer Valley is fighting for life following a freak accident last night.

    • 25th Mar 2019 10:37 AM
    Battle for lucrative army defence contract

    premium_icon Battle for lucrative army defence contract

    News $15 billion contract could create thousands of new jobs

    Brave boy battling epilepsy says it won't control his life

    premium_icon Brave boy battling epilepsy says it won't control his life

    Health Ipswich has its own Purple Heroes, Oliver Sheppard and mum Codie

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    New estate celebrates significant resident milestone

    premium_icon New estate celebrates significant resident milestone

    Environment On Saturday a special morning tea was held to celebrate

    • 25th Mar 2019 9:44 AM